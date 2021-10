Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has been ruled out after sustaining a foot injury against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Campbell's injury came after he caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz for Indianapolis' first score and his first touchdown since Sept. 15, 2019.

The Colts did get a boost with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's return to the lineup. Hilton had three catches for 70 yards in the first half after missing the first five games with a neck injury.