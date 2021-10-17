Washington's Taylor Heinicke hits Ricky Seals-Jones for a 39-yard touchdown against Chiefs

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team figured out a way to score a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just wait until they blow a coverage and take advantage.

That's what happened late in the second quarter when quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with tight end Ricky Seals-Jones for a 39-yard touchdown -- and 13-10 Washington lead.

Seals-Jones went in motion and positioned himself just by the left tackle. Heinicke faked handoff that slowed the linebackers and then looked at receiver Dyami Brown in the left flat -- multiple Chiefs defenders then eyed Brown. That allowed Seals-Jones to sneak behind them to get wide open, catching the ball just inside the Chief's 20-yard line. Heinicke found him for his first touchdown of the day. He completed 14-of-25 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in the opening half.

Seals-Jones, subbing for the injured Logan Thomas -- on injured reserve with a hamstring injury -- caught three passes for 44 yards in the first half.