Lamar Jackson slings it to Mark Andrews in the end zone, making it 42 straight games in which the Ravens QB has had at least one passing or rushing score. (0:20)

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson set another NFL record while giving the Baltimore Ravens the best mark in the AFC.

With Sunday's 34-6 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson set the NFL record for the most wins by a quarterback under the age of 25 since the 1970 merger. His 35th victory moved him past Dan Marino.

By winning the battle of first-place teams, the Ravens are now 5-1, which is currently the best record in the conference. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) play at the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Most NFL Wins Under Age 25* Lamar Jackson 35 Dan Marino 34 Drew Bledsoe 32 Ben Roethlisberger 29 *since 1970 merger

Jackson is now 35-8 and doesn't turn 25 until Jan. 7. No quarterback under the age of 25 has won more than 30 games in the past two decades.

It's been quite a turnaround for Baltimore under Jackson. The Ravens were 44-45 (.494) between winning the Super Bowl in 2012 and Jackson taking over as the starter midway through the 2018 season.

This record comes six days after Jackson became first player in NFL history with 400 yards passing, four touchdown passes, no interceptions and 50 yards rushing in Baltimore's 31-25 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.