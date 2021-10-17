On first possesion without Jon Gruden, Raiders score on a 48-yard touchdown pass

DENVER -- After a rough week, the Las Vegas Raiders got off to a quick start Sunday in Denver. Because for the first time in 12 games, and in in their first game without Jon Gruden as coach and offensive playcaller, the Raiders scored on their opening drive.

Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs III on a 48-yard skinny post bomb on third-and-2, splitting cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Justin Simmons, for the Raiders' first score on their initial possession since Week 11 of last season.

The Raiders, who had become predictable on offense and unable to run the ball, mixed it up on the opening drive, running it four times for 13 yards before the deep shot.

It was Ruggs' fourth career touchdown catch, with each one going at least 46 yards -- 72 yards, 46 yards, 61 yards and 48 yards.

Starting FAST 💥@__RUGGS kicks off the scoring with this 48-yard touchdown.#LVvsDEN is live on CBS. pic.twitter.com/OVmjvirxyC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 17, 2021

The Broncos answered quickly with a touchdown of their own when Tim Patrick scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater on the next drive.