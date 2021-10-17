Browns' Baker Mayfield, Donovan Peoples-Jones connect on Hail Mary to end first half

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns connected on a Hail Mary touchdown as time expired in the first half.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambled around waiting for his receivers to get all the way to the end zone. Then from around the Browns 37-yard line, he heaved a pass from the opposite hash that Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones caught for a 57-yard score, pulling Cleveland to within 23-14 at halftime.

It was Peoples-Jones' second touchdown catch of the game -- and Mayfield's first career Hail Mary touchdown pass. The Browns were 0-11 on Hail Mary tries over the last decade before that play, according to ESPN Stats & Information.