Darrell Taylor is injured in a pile while trying to make a tackle and is cautiously carted off the field by medical professionals. (0:51)

PITTSBURGH -- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Pete Carroll, while not specifying Taylor's injury, said after the game that preliminary CT scans were clear and that while there were more tests to follow, Taylor was moving his extremities.

"That's a really good preliminary report," Carroll said. "We're thrilled about that news."

A team spokesperson said Taylor will fly back to Seattle with the team.

Taylor was down near midfield for several minutes before he was immobilized on a stretcher, with his helmet still on and his facemask removed. Both teams circled around Taylor as he received medical attention.

"He was so mad at having to be taken off the field like that," Carroll said. "He wanted to get up. They wouldn't let him do it because they had to do all the secure methods to take care of him and all that. He didn't want any part of that."

Taylor was taken via ambulance to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a game that initially left him unable to walk and that ended his career, tweeted that he was praying for Taylor.

I pray Taylor is okay. God is strong he will help us over come all obstacles. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) October 18, 2021

Taylor, a second-round draft pick last year out of Tennessee, missed his rookie season with a leg injury that dated back to his final college season. He has been Seattle's best pass-rusher this season, leading the team with four sacks in the first five games. He had the Seahawks' only official QB hit Sunday night.

The Seahawks also lost running back Alex Collins and guard Damien Lewis to injuries. Carroll said Collins took separate hits on his hip and glute but didn't have any further update on his status. The coach said Lewis suffered an AC joint sprain.