Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss "several weeks" with a calf injury, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

Hunt suffered the injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He had to be helped off the field, then was carted to the locker room. Hunt is expected to go on injured reserve, which means he will miss a minimum of three games.

"Hopefully not much longer than that, but we will see," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hunt started Sunday's game in place of Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb, who was out with a calf injury.

Stefanski said he's "not ruling out" Chubb from playing Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

"He's progressing," Stefanski said.

Hunt, the 2017 NFL rushing champ, has 361 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 20 receptions for 161 yards.

If Chubb is out for Thursday's game, the Browns will likely have to lean on D'Ernest Johnson and rookie Demetric Felton at running back.

In addition to Hunt, Stefanski said that rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would be out weeks as well with an ankle injury he suffered Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round pick out of Notre Dame who's been a starter all season, had eight tackles against the Cardinals.