FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the team and practiced Monday after missing the Falcons' game against the Jets in London with a personal issue.

Ridley, 26, has 27 catches for 255 yards and a touchdown this season.

In the days leading up to the game, which the Falcons won 27-20, Ridley was at practice Wednesday and then was not at practice Thursday and did not travel with the team to England.

At the time, the Falcons said they were supporting Ridley through his issue and did not offer further explanation.

Last Monday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Ridley was day-to-day.

Smith said Monday "he's back" and was a full participant at Monday's practice.