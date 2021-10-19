Taylor Lewan is stretchered and carted off after suffering an injury. (0:29)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter of Monday's 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, who made an amazing 43-yard catch of a ball that bounced off Micah Hyde's helmet, also was ruled out late in the game with a hamstring injury. He had missed the previous two games.

Lewan laid on the ground as trainers came out to the field along with head coach Mike Vrabel. Lewan's head appeared to collide with a Bills defender as he went down in a pile following a Derrick Henry run in the red zone. The trainers quickly determined that a cart was needed after examining Lewan.

Lewan gave a thumbs-up as he was taken off the field. He was being evaluated for a concussion and had movement in all of his extremities.

Vrabel did not give an update on Lewan or Jones after the contest.

