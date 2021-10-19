PHILADELPHIA -- Tight end Zach Ertz penned a goodbye letter to the city of Philadelphia and the Eagles organization on Tuesday.

Ertz took out a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer and also posted the letter on social media.

Ertz, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick, acknowledged everyone, from the Eagles equipment staff to owner Jeffrey Lurie, while dedicating most of his farewell to the city and its fans.

"To be able to celebrate the Lombardi Trophy down Broad Street with millions of you was the greatest thing I have ever experienced in my football career. The joy and happiness within each individual was tangible and all I can say is that you guys deserved every single minute of that," wrote Ertz, who scored the go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, helping to secure Philadelphia its first Lombardi Trophy.

"I came here as a kid and leave here a man forever committed to this city."

Ertz called Philadelphia "home" and made it clear that his departure is temporary. He and his wife, Julie, founded the Ertz Family Foundation in 2018. In the coming weeks, they are breaking ground on the "House of Hope," an old church building in Philadelphia that is being converted into a space that will "provide our community with a place of worship, a community kitchen, education and support resources, career exploration and support, and most importantly, a safe place building that will show love and support to our youth in this city."

Ertz, 30, had spent his entire career with the Eagles since entering the league as a second-round draft pick in 2013, catching 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. He ranks second in team history in receptions behind Hall of Fame receiver Harold Carmichael (589).