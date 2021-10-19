Are the Bills still the best team in the AFC? (1:58)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bills tight end Dawson Knox suffered a fracture in his right hand during the team's 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, per coach Sean McDermott.

"Don't know much more at this point, other than we'll just monitor it," McDermott said Tuesday. "We'll see where it goes here."

There is not significant concern over the injury, and Knox will be aided by the Bills being on their bye week before a Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. All three of Buffalo's next opponents have only one win apiece (Dolphins, Jaguars and Jets).

Knox caught three passes for 25 yards in the game. The former high school quarterback and Bills third-round pick in 2019 also threw a successful 2-point conversion pass to quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter despite having already suffered the injury.

"Huge shout-out to Dawson," Allen said. "I was trying to call the play off -- I was shaking my hands at [offensive coordinator Brian Daboll] like, 'Don't call it, we can't do it.' And [Knox] looked at me and said, 'I got it. I'll get it to ya.' So, to put your body on the line like that and grit through it, that was a big-time play and that's awesome when a teammate is willing to do that, and that's why we love him."

Allen indicated that the injury was to Knox's right hand, which is his throwing hand.

The tight end did not return to the game after the throw. Knox has turned into one of Allen's preferred targets this season after an offseason of talk about the Bills needing to address the tight end position. Coming into the game vs. the Titans, he had caught a touchdown in four straight games and was coming off the first game of his career with 100-plus yards. Knox leads all tight ends in touchdown receptions this year with five.

Tommy Sweeney, a seventh-round pick from the 2019 draft, is the next tight end on the roster, but the Bills could also look add to some depth. Sweeney caught the first touchdown pass of his career after Knox's exit.