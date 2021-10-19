JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot might just have the best hands on the team.

Smoot helped his wife, Aumari, deliver the couple's second child early Tuesday morning in their Jacksonville home, according to a team official. They were about to leave for the hospital around 4 a.m. ET when Aumari fell, the official said. Smoot caught her, but there wasn't enough time to get to the hospital before the baby was born.

Smoot called 911, and paramedics talked him through tying the umbilical cord over the phone. Daughter Ahlani Moon Smoot was born in the couple's living room.

Smoot obviously missed Tuesday's workouts at the Jaguars' facility, but he called in to the team meeting and told the story, and was roundly cheered.

The couple also has a 2-year-old son, Ahmir.