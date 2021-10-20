Marcus Spears explains why Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are his favorite team in the NFC. (1:09)

Being a New York Jets fan is likely tough enough without the added sting of Tom Brady throwing shade. But alas, throw shade he did. When presented with the opportunity to lay claim to the franchise, the 44-year-old politely declined.

On the latest episode of the "Let's go!" podcast with Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent some time reminiscing on how nice it was getting to watch Sunday's slate of NFL games (Tampa Bay defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football).

One game stuck out to TB12 in particular -- the Green Bay Packers vs. the Chicago Bears. Namely, when QB Aaron Rodgers proclaimed himself the owner of the team. After extending the Packers' lead with a rushing TD in the 4th quarter, Rodgers found a loophole to the taunting rule by directing his chirping at the fans rather than the players, yelling "I still own you!"

"I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers. Obviously, he's a great QB but, I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears," Brady quipped to Gray.

But the real zinger came at the end of the video when Gray implied that due to the 7-time Super Bowl champion's impressive record -- Brady is 30-8 against the Jets -- he could claim ownership of the New York team.

"Oh, no I'll just take the color green. I don't need the Jets," TB12 said. "I'll just own the color green, I think that's a little bit better."

You can take Brady out of New England, but you can't take the New England Patriots out of Brady.