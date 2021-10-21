The Philadelphia Eagles activated tight Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The move allows the Eagles' starting tight end to return to practice and bolsters the depth chart at the position after Philadelphia traded veteran Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals last Friday.

Goedert had been placed on the list Oct. 12 and missed last Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers. Ertz started with Goedert out and caught a touchdown pass in the Eagles' 28-22 loss.

The 26-year-old Goedert is third on the Eagles with 216 receiving yards and is tied with two others for the team lead with two touchdown receptions. He has 15 receptions.

Goedert, drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft, has 152 receptions for 1,681 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career with the Eagles.

The Eagles (2-4) play Sunday in Las Vegas against the Raiders (4-2).