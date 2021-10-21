Marcus Spears makes his prediction for the Broncos' game against the Browns on Thursday night. (0:59)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have activated Jarvis Landry off injured reserve, clearing the way for the Pro Bowl wide receiver to return for Thursday night's home game against the Denver Broncos.

Landry missed the past three games with a medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee. He suffered the injury on Sept. 19 on the opening drive against the Houston Texans.

Landry, who has 80 yards receiving on six catches this season, should provide an immediate boost to a battered Cleveland offense.

Against the Broncos, the Browns will be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (non-throwing left shoulder) and running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf) because of injuries. Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) is questionable to play as well.

The Browns also elevated QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad to back up Case Keenum, who starts for Mayfield.