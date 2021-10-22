CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward left Thursday's 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the fourth quarter.

Ward, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2019, was immediately ruled out from returning.

Ward has dealt with a similar injury before, missing three games during the 2019 season due to a hamstring issue.

Ward is the latest in a rash of injuries that have affected the Browns. Cleveland is already without quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder), running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee).