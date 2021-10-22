Three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins spent his bye week building his portfolio.

Jenkins, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Saints and Eagles, became a minority investor in the Premier League's Burnley Football Club this week after touring historic Turf Moor stadium in England and watching the Clarets play Manchester City on Saturday.

"Burnley Football Club has a long history of being a blue-collar, tough, well-run organization, and it has a great manager and a new leadership," Jenkins said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. "And [Burnley chairman] Alan Pace is coming in and ALK Capital, and they are really conscious about not only just what's happening on the pitch, but also what's happening in society. Their team captains have been very vocal, their players taking a knee before every match, and they've made it a point to be inclusive.

"And to have the opportunity to join a club with that kind of history, that kind of pedigree, was something that was exciting for me and my team."

Jenkins' investment comes through his holding company, Malcolm Inc., and the new Disrupt Sports Partners, which focuses on business ventures in sports and leagues.

Jenkins joins Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James and Kevin Durant as active players who have invested in soccer teams.

"One of my purposes in doing this investment is I want athletes to see that we don't have to just be athletes and laborers," Jenkins said. "We can actually be in the ownership seat, and we need to begin to think of ourselves in that mindset. ... The more we see that, then the people, the kids who look up to us because we're athletes and what we can do can also look at us as examples of being in ownership and being business people and doing investments outside of our sport.

"I think that's important for us not only as athletes but role models to show those examples that you don't have to just be on the field in order to engage in sports, that we can have a stake in ownership and what we're doing."

Jenkins is helping young people learn how to invest through his foundation. This year, his foundation has adopted high schools in Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey, providing them with savings accounts with $40 to start and a financial literacy app that provides games to learn the basics of investing, debt and stocks, among other resources.

"The lessons that I'm learning, I'm sharing with my peers, other athletes and entertainers to be able to join me or to learn how to do it themselves and build their own generational wealth. But then also you have to build up the next generation," Jenkins said.