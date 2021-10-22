NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was unable to pass through the concussion protocol and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to coach Mike Vrabel.

Lewan suffered a concussion in the Titans' 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He was carted off the field after the Titans' trainers removed his face mask and placed him on a stretcher. Lewan gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he was carted off.

Vrabel said Tuesday that Lewan was in the concussion protocol. Kendall Lamm came in for Lewan on Monday and is expected to start at left tackle against the Chiefs.

The Titans also ruled out wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) and linebacker Monty Rice (groin).