The New York Giants are expected to have wide receiver Darius Slayton back in the fold for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers while Sterling Shepard remains a game-time decision, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wide receiver John Ross (hamstring) and tight end Evan Engram (calf) are expected to play, sources said. Both players had missed time with injuries earlier this season.

Slayton has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Shepard returned last week after missing two games due to a hamstring injury but was listed as questionable for Sunday's game. The Giants will need to test his hamstring in pre-game warmups before making any decisions, sources said.