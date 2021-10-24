Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson spent the early part of this season playing with a hairline fracture in his shin, league sources told ESPN.

Gibson underwent an MRI on his injured shin this past Monday, but is expected to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Gibson struggled through the injury, which negatively affected his performance. But the second-year running back has shown improvement and is feeling better lately, providing encouragement for Washington.

Gibson also dealt with a shin-area bone bruise that is still is a factor, but not enough to prevent him from playing against Green Bay. Gibson told reporters Friday that despite officially being listed as questionable, he's confident he'll play Sunday.

Despite the injury, Gibson has not missed a game this season and enters Sunday with 357 rushing yards -- 15th-most in the NFL -- and four touchdowns.