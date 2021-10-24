Ryan Clark and Mina Kimes break down why they have the Cardinals winning big over the Texans. (1:16)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocol and will return to the sideline for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 15 and missed the Cardinals' 37-14 victory last weekend over the Cleveland Browns. Kingsbury took three tests that day and a fourth early on Oct. 16 to confirm the diagnosis, a source told ESPN. The third-year coach was asymptomatic throughout, the source said.

In order to return, Kingsbury needed two negative tests 24 hours apart. His first one was Saturday morning and his second was early Sunday. After his first negative test on Saturday, there was a strong belief that Kingsbury would be back on the sideline as Arizona looks to improve to 7-0.

Even though Kingsbury, who is vaccinated, was relegated to his home for eight days while he waited to test negative, he was still doing "everything" he'd normally do as the head coach, said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who took over some of Kingsbury's head-coaching duties such as meeting with the media.

"Obviously, the offensive game plan, and he's obviously built that this week," Joseph said. "There's been a bunch of virtual meetings with offensive staff and the entire staff, obviously. So nothing's changed as far as who is building the game plan right now, and it's Kliff."