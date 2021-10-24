The seventh NFL Sunday of the 2021 season has arrived, and plenty of players are hoping for their fair share of luck as we reach the halfway mark.

Several players will be facing their former teams or visiting old stomping grounds while two AFC powers (Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans) square off in a rematch of last season's conference title game. Heightened stakes are commonplace as an NFL season finds its stride, so it's only right for everyone to dress the part.

With several highly anticipated matchups to look forward to, let's check out the best pregame threads of Week 7's Sunday slate.

QB Aaron Rodgers, TE Robert Tonyan Jr., WR Davante Adams, RB Aaron Jones

The Packers have bounced back in a big way since their 38-3 loss at the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Green Bay is just the second team in league history to win five straight games immediately following a season-opening loss by 35-plus points (1991 Detroit Lions).

To the surprise of very few, Rodgers has remained every bit as cool, calm and collected as he appears in this week's pregame attire as the fall weather sets in. He has tossed 12 touchdowns to just one interception during Green Bay's winning streak.

Week 7 could bring more timely luck for the Packers, who have the NFL's best home record (16-2) since Matt LaFleur became head coach in 2019.

Tonyan, who has started four games this season after catching a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2020, sported a similar look to his QB on "National Tight Ends Day."

This football holiday was first created by George Kittle in 2018 to be celebrated every fourth Sunday of October.

Adams, who enters this week one touchdown reception shy of tying Sterling Sharpe (65) for the third most in Packers history, made sure to stunt with the proper kick game ahead of taking the field.

And of course, Jones is never far away with his trademark sombrero. Hopefully it can help snap his season-long streak of three games without a rushing touchdown against the league's 19th-ranked rush defense.

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Josh Gordon, TE Travis Kelce, S Tyrann Mathieu, S Juan Thornhill

Ever sharp and focused, Mahomes enters Week 7 with another dapper pregame number as Kansas City seeks back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Despite tossing an interception in five straight games, the 2018 MVP does have multiple touchdown passes in each of his last nine starts dating back to last season.

When asked about his team's progress up to this point, Mahomes was honest about how he feels: "We're still nowhere near where we want to be."

Fortunately for Kansas City fans, the squad does look quite prepared to handle business and find its stride.

📍 Nissan Stadium pic.twitter.com/WHjnTRhutM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2021

QB Sam Darnold

Carolina's fourth-year signal-caller kept his pregame look simple ahead of visiting MetLife Stadium as an opponent for the first time in his career, as the Panthers prepare to face the New York Giants. Though Darnold won't be suiting up against the New York Jets, with whom he spent his first three seasons as a pro, being back in New York could help right the ship for Carolina.

Last week, he posted his lowest single-game completion rate of the season (41.5 percent) en route to the Panthers' third straight loss since kicking off 2021 with a 3-0 record.

Sam Darnold checking in ✔️ pic.twitter.com/RvskSyNoK4 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 24, 2021

New York Jets

QB Zach Wilson

A much-needed bye week could help the Jets bounce back from their own struggles. Wilson broke out the windbreaker ahead of his first road visit against the New England Patriots, who have a 12-0 home record against rookie quarterbacks since Bill Belichick became head coach.

New York will most certainly lean on Wilson to warm up its offense this week. The Jets have recorded only 79 yards and remain scoreless in the first quarter this season, making them the first team since the 2008 Lions to go scoreless in the opening frame through six games.

QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, S Vonn Bell

It is incredibly easy for the Bengals to both look and feel good entering Week 7. The team's four wins have already tied last season's total as they enter Sunday's showdown with the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens (5-1).

Burrow & Co. will have their work cut out for them given the team's recent struggles against its division rival. Cincy scored only six combined points in two games against the Ravens last season and have scored only one offensive touchdown over the past three meetings.

Top o' the morning to ya' 👋 pic.twitter.com/sWf5I4J5mg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 24, 2021

Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill, Puppies

Whose heart isn't warmed by a litter of puppies?

The Titans have a partnership with the Nashville Humane Association and Mars Petcare, so it's only right to open the runway for these furry friends.

Tannehill, who ranks fifth in QBR since becoming Tennessee's starting quarterback midway through 2019, made sure to get his fair share of good luck from a new friend.

Earlier this week, it was announced Tannehill teamed up with Mars Petcare to ensure these puppies and many others can find a safe home.

Ryan Tannehill has teamed up with @MarsPetcareUS to announce they will cover $100K in adoption fees at local shelters in Nashville and Kansas City this weekend (10/22 - 10/24) to help deserving pets find loving homes.



Wednesday Quick Hits 💥 » https://t.co/Q6uPqKbB0N — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 20, 2021

Baltimore Ravens

WR Marquise Brown, WR Rashod Bateman, S Chuck Clark, CB Marlon Humphrey, FB Patrick Ricard

Brown is enjoying arguably his finest season since turning pro in 2019. He is averaging a career-best 15.2 yards per reception and is on pace for his first season with 1,000 receiving yards. That said, the third-year pro is coming off a season-low 35 receiving yards last week.

Fortunately, though, few things can provide a proper confidence booster better than the neckwear Brown sported as he entered M&T Stadium.

Well, of course, that depends on whether you ask Ricard on the finer points of fashion.

I clearly have the best swag on the team 🤣🤞🏽 https://t.co/JBkSerdnZ3 — Pat Ricard (@PRic508) October 24, 2021

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.