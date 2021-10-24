NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans scored an early touchdown in an unorthodox way when running back Derrick Henry lined up at quarterback and threw a quick pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt for a 5-yard touchdown.

Henry took two steps toward the line of scrimmage before delivering the pass to Pruitt, who ran underneath the ball and managed to keep from stepping out of the end zone.

The completion was Henry's first regular-season pass for a touchdown. Henry connected with wide receiver Corey Davis for a 4-yard touchdown on a similarly designed play in the Titans' 28-12 win over the Baltimore Ravens in a 2019 divisional playoff game.

The last regular-season touchdown by a Titans running back was from DeMarco Murray in Week 10 of the 2016 season against the Green Bay Packers.