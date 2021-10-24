Washington's Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin hook up on 40-yard TD pass vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke grew up cheering for Brett Favre -- then he made a play somewhat reminiscent of the former Green Bay Packers star.

In the first quarter Sunday, on a first-and-10 from the Packers' 40, Heinicke had to dodge a blitz by linebacker Jaylon Smith. Heinicke escaped, stepped up, reset his shoulders and threw deep to receiver Terry McLaurin, who made a leaping catch in the end zone to beat corner Eric Stokes.

It tied the game 7-7 and was McLaurin's fourth touchdown catch of the season. It was Heinicke's 12th touchdown pass this season. During the week, both he and the coaches talked about how he needed to play his game. They felt he was not in rhythm or playing his style of game in consecutive losses to New Orleans and Kansas City.

On the first drive, he also kept on a zone read run for a 5-yard gain on a third-and-1. They want him to use his legs and create when he can; on the touchdown pass he stayed in the pocket but he was still able to create a big play by dodging the rush.