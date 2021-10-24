Joe Burrow shows out with three touchdown passes, leading the Bengals to a huge win over the Ravens. (1:24)

BALTIMORE -- Quarterback Joe Burrow had a career day. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made history ... again.

And as a result, the Cincinnati Bengals have a share of the AFC North lead, following a 41-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The win snapped a five-game losing streak to their division rivals and ended the Ravens' run of five straight victories this season.

Burrow was 23-of-38 passing for a career-high 416 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The bulk of those receiving yards went to Chase, who had eight catches for 201 yards and a touchdown, setting the NFL record for most receiving yards by any player in his first seven games, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The win pushed the Bengals (5-2) into a tie with the Ravens (5-2) at the top of the division.