Tom Brady shares special moment with young fan after QB's historic day

After Mike Evans gives away Tom Brady's 600th passing touchdown ball, a Bucs staff member negotiates to get it back from a fan. (0:34)

Tom Brady put on a clinic in Week 7 -- throwing for four touchdowns and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 600 career touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trounced the Chicago Bears 38-3 while securing the best seven-game start in franchise history. But it's what Brady did off the field on Sunday that was especially worthy of applause.

As time expired in the fourth quarter -- backup Blaine Gabbert took over for Brady under center with 7:58 remaining -- TB12 made his way over to a young fan in the stands who held up a sign reading, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

Brady greeted the fan, putting a hat on the youngster's head before shaking his hand (second slide). The fan was overcome with emotion upon meeting the 44-year-old, covering his face and crying (third slide).

When asked about the "sweet" exchange with the "tough kid" in his postgame news conference, Brady reflected that it "puts a lot in perspective, what we're doing on the field ... In the end it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through."

"We all try to make a difference." pic.twitter.com/22xOrvCwzx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 25, 2021

Brady gets what it's all about.