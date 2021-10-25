        <
          Tom Brady shares special moment with young fan after QB's historic day

          Mike Evans accidentally gives away Tom Brady's 600th TD ball to a fan (0:34)

          After Mike Evans gives away Tom Brady's 600th passing touchdown ball, a Bucs staff member negotiates to get it back from a fan. (0:34)

          Tom Brady put on a clinic in Week 7 -- throwing for four touchdowns and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 600 career touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trounced the Chicago Bears 38-3 while securing the best seven-game start in franchise history. But it's what Brady did off the field on Sunday that was especially worthy of applause.

          As time expired in the fourth quarter -- backup Blaine Gabbert took over for Brady under center with 7:58 remaining -- TB12 made his way over to a young fan in the stands who held up a sign reading, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

          Brady greeted the fan, putting a hat on the youngster's head before shaking his hand (second slide). The fan was overcome with emotion upon meeting the 44-year-old, covering his face and crying (third slide).

          When asked about the "sweet" exchange with the "tough kid" in his postgame news conference, Brady reflected that it "puts a lot in perspective, what we're doing on the field ... In the end it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through."

          Brady gets what it's all about.