Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson leaves the game vs. the Patriots after taking a big hit from Matt Judon. (0:21)

An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson was hurt on a second-quarter hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon in the Jets' 54-13 loss at New England on Sunday.

The No. 2 overall pick said his right knee got "twisted" and he "felt a pop."

The Jets (1-5) already were down 17-0 when the injury occurred in the second quarter. Wilson, who got hit after releasing a long pass that was ruled defensive pass interference, said he had no issue with Judon's play.

Wilson was replaced by Mike White, who made his NFL debut and likely will start in the rookie's absence.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.