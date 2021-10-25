GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers are expected to be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry for Thursday's game at Arizona because he tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirmed.

The Packers have not announced who will call the defensive plays against the Cardinals, but Barry is expected to take part virtually in game preparations.

NFL Network first reported Barry's positive test.

All NFL coaches must be vaccinated, and Barry will require two negative tests 24 hours apart before he could return. The Packers are scheduled to depart for Phoenix on Wednesday.

The most likely candidate to call the defensive plays on Thursday is Jerry Gray, a former defensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2001-05) and Tennessee Titans (2011-13). He coaches the Packers' defensive backs and was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator this offseason. Coach Matt LaFleur also considered Gray for the defensive coordinator job before he hired Barry this past offseason.

The Packers (6-1) are facing their toughest test of the season in the Cardinals (7-0) and their dynamic quarterback, Kyler Murray. The Packers rank seventh in both total defense and fewest points allowed after their 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Barry's defense finally fixed some of its red zone issues on Sunday, as well. They had allowed touchdowns on 15 straight red zone drives entering Sunday -- the first team in at least 40 years that didn't get a single red zone stop in its first six games into a season -- but came up with four straight red zone stops against Washington, including a fourth-and-goal from the 1 stuff.

Barry is the second member of the Packers' defensive coaching staff to test positive for COVID-19 this season. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery missed the Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions because of a positive test.