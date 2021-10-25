Ryan Clark is frustrated by the lack of design run plays for Justin Fields. (0:54)

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy became the latest member of the organization to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Nagy announced the positive result on Monday after the Bears returned home from Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"This is something that for us, it's a reminder for all of us to be extremely cautious and to understand where we're at," Nagy said on a Zoom call. "We've seen it with other teams in the league and society in general, so we're working through that."

Nagy said there were no other positive tests on Monday and that he felt OK despite the diagnosis.

"I feel pretty good," Nagy said. "Again, you come in in the morning and it's something where every morning on Monday, you come in, you're following protocols, it's what we do.

"So when I got the call this morning from our head trainer, Andre Tucker, you try to be prepared. So as of now, no. We're still working through some of the team. But that's a good sign for sure. We need to make sure that we do everything we're supposed to do here in regards to the protocols."

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run the team meetings during Nagy's absence.

All NFL coaches must be vaccinated, and Nagy will require two negative tests 24 hours apart before he is allowed to return.

The Bears currently have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Caleb Johnson being the latest to go on the list Sunday.

The others on the list are tight end Jimmy Graham and outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who is second on the team with 5.5 sacks.

Veteran running back Damien Williams was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list before the Bucs game.