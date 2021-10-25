Longtime NFL replay official Carl Madsen died Sunday after working the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game, the league announced Monday. He was 71.

Madsen began his career as an on-field official before moving to the replay booth in 2009.

In a statement, NFL senior vice president Walt Anderson called Madsen a "terrific friend and colleague."

Anderson added: "Carl's love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed."

Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL Referees Association, said: "Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay. He had a nickname among his fellow officials of 'Big Country,' which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man."

Madsen spent the first seven weeks of this season working on referee Brad Allen's crew.