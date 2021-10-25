Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo an MRI on his injured hip in two weeks, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said that after Fitzpatrick undergoes the MRI, doctors can then evaluate him to determine the next course of action.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation in the first half of Washington's season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. His initial timetable was six to eight weeks, a source said. But others cautioned that it was not a firm timetable. Rivera said he did not give any time frame for Fitzpatrick's return after the injury.

With Fitzpatrick out at least a couple more weeks -- or possibly much longer -- Washington (2-5) will continue to start Taylor Heinicke, who has started the past six games. He has thrown 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Washington has lost three consecutive games, including a 24-10 defeat at Green Bay on Sunday.

Washington signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal this offseason. Rivera and others preached the value of his experience throughout training camp.