The Philadelphia Eagles are trading veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional 6th-round pick that can possibly be a fifth rounder based on play time for Flacco, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal comes the same day an MRI revealed that Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks. Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York's 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon.

Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP, started four games for the Jets in 2020 before signing with the Eagles in March and eight games for the Broncos in 2019. He spent his first 11 seasons with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to six playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title.

The 36-year-old Flacco is 98-77 as a starter in the regular season, 10-5 in the playoffs. He has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 40,931 yards, 224 touchdowns and 144 interceptions with an 84.1 passer rating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.