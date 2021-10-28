Bruce Smith, arguably one of the best defensive ends in NFL history, is getting in the Halloween spirit by making sure none of his former quarterback foes forget him. His front yard is decorated with spooky tombstones, featuring names of all the quarterbacks he's sacked.

Outside of his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, visitors could see the homemade graveyard with the names of the 76 quarterbacks Smith took down adorning individual headstones.

Smith, who played with the Buffalo Bills for 16 seasons before spending his final three with the Washington Football Team, is the NFL's all-time leader in sacks, with 200. He also forced 46 fumbles and had at least 10 sacks in 13 of his seasons in the NFL. The two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

This is the #Halloween decoration outside Bruce Smith's house. All the QB's he sacked through his hall of fame career. Local Virginia Beach artist created the tombstones. More on @WAVY_News @BuffaloBills



inspired by @Flash_Garrett, who had slightly less. pic.twitter.com/a6BPWPAGIb — Nathan Epstein (@Nathan_Epstein) October 26, 2021

According to TV station WAVY in Virginia Beach, the former 11-time Pro Bowler's cemetery was a direct response to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who did the same thing to his front yard. Garrett's yard is noticeably less crowded, however, featuring just seven tombstones to represent his NFL-leading seven sacks this season. Garrett has 52 total sacks.

Look: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett turns yard into quarterback graveyard for Halloweenhttps://t.co/ByhqM2BSQ1 pic.twitter.com/wNLlJtOkVo — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) October 14, 2021

Smith wanted to show Garrett "what a real graveyard looks like," according to WAVY.