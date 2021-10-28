Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday night. No date has been set for the surgery.

Watt, in his first year with the first-place club, injured his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday, yet still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury.

Earlier Wednesday, the Cardinals said that Watt had been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers after he didn't participate in the Cardinals' only practice of the week on Tuesday. Turns out, his status was much worse.

Watt had 10 tackles, including five for a loss, and one sack this season. Meshing in with new defensive teammates, he managed to do what's been a staple of his career: getting to the quarterback often. He finished with 10 quarterback hits in the first seven games, including nine in his past four.

Though Watt will be out, the Cardinals will get back pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who missed the past two games because of COVID-19. He was activated off the list on Monday.

A win over the 6-1 Packers would make the Cardinals 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Even with Watt not at 100 percent, Arizona's defense was dominant Sunday in a 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans.

"It was a game we should have won," Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. "And we did."

ESPN Staff Writer Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.