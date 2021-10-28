Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers into their biggest test of the season vs. Kyler Murray and the undefeated Cardinals. (1:33)

Get ready for the Aaron Rodgers vs. Kyler Murray showdown (1:33)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Packers due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play -- barring any pregame setbacks -- a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's some good news for the Cardinals, who will not have defensive end J.J. Watt because of a shoulder injury. Watt is facing surgery that will likely end his season, according to Schefter.

Arizona also has it better at receiver compared with Green Bay. All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and fellow wideout Allen Lazard went on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

At 7-0, the Cardinals are off to their best start since 1974. A win tonight would mark their best start in team history.

The Packers lost badly in their season opener against the Saints but have rattled off six straight wins.

Hopkins is a big reason for Arizona's success as quarterback Kyler Murray's favorite target. He leads the team in receptions (33), receiving yards (420) and touchdowns (7). The touchdown total is good for second in the league.