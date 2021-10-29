Field Yates and Mike Clay expect Mike Evans to have a down game against the Saints if Marshon Lattimore is in coverage. (2:38)

The Week 8 NFL schedule for the 2021 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and, of course, final score picks.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a matchup rating (on a scale of 1 to 100) and a game projection. ESPN researcher Kyle Soppe hands out helpful fantasy football as well. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 8 slate, including a meeting between AFC South running backs Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor, Jameis Winston facing his former team and a Sunday night showdown between two of the NFL's top wide receiver groups. It all culminates with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Giants and the Chiefs on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

Jump to a matchup:

TEN-IND | MIA-BUF | PIT-CLE

LAR-HOU | SF-CHI | CAR-ATL

CIN-NYJ | PHI-DET | NE-LAC

JAX-SEA | TB-NO | WSH-DEN

DAL-MIN | NYG-KC

Thursday: GB 24, ARI 21

Bye: LV, BAL

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 62.5 | Spread: IND -1.5 (51)

What to watch for: Can the Colts' defense contain Titans' Derrick Henry? The best running back in the NFL has topped at least 100 yards in four straight games against the Colts, rushing for 542 yards (135.5 per game) and four touchdowns in those four matchups -- and he picked up 113 on the ground against Indianapolis earlier this season. The Titans, more importantly, are 3-1 against the Colts in that four-game span. -- Mike Wells

Bold prediction: Despite the return of Colts guard Quenton Nelson, the Titans will sack Indy quarterback Carson Wentz four times. The Titans' defensive front has found its mojo over the past two games thanks in large part to a package that features former Colt Denico Autry and Bud Dupree on the outside with Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry on the interior. Tennessee has seven sacks in the past two weeks. -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career. No Colts player has hit 100 in three straight games since Hall-of-Famer Edgerrin James had five straight in 2005.

Injuries: Titans | Colts

What to know for fantasy: Henry is on pace for 464 carries this season, has 869 rushing yards and has a chance to set his career-high for receptions in an entire season this weekend. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Indianapolis has covered four straight games, but Tennessee is 4-0 outright and against the spread (ATS) against teams that made the playoffs last season. Read more.

Davenport's pick: Titans 31, Colts 27

Wells' pick: Titans 27, Colts 23

FPI prediction: IND, 53.6% (by an average of 1.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Titans' connection between Tannehill and Brown heated up ... Pittman Jr. seized the Colts' No. 1 WR role with his 'beast mentality'

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 53.4 | Spread: BUF -14 (48.5)

What to watch for: Can the Bills' defense have another dominant performance against Miami, or will the Dolphins' offense support quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and put up more of a fight in Buffalo? When the AFC East foes met in Week 2, the Bills held the Dolphins scoreless, but Tagovailoa was also knocked out of the game with an injury. The Dolphins have struggled as a team during a six-game losing streak, but Tagovailoa has been solid in his past two starts. Against the No. 1 defense in several categories, can the Dolphins keep things close? -- Alaina Getzenberg

Bold prediction: The Dolphins have held consecutive opponents under 100 rushing yards, and they will extend that streak to three on Sunday. The Bills are currently rushing for 130.7 yards per game, but expect Miami's stout run defense to continue. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: The Bills have led at halftime in 15 straight games, which is the longest streak in NFL history.

play 1:44 Why Clay is upgrading Sanders and Beasley Mike Clay explains why Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley should have a good fantasy day on Sunday.

Injuries: Dolphins | Bills

What to know for fantasy: Buffalo QB Josh Allen has thrown for multiple touchdowns in all seven of his career starts against the Dolphins, but the 16.7 fantasy points he scored against them in Week 2 was a career-low against the divisional rival. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Miami has failed to cover in four straight games, but coach Brian Flores is 10-5 ATS as a road underdog. Read more.

Louis-Jacques' pick: Bills 34, Dolphins 14

Getzenberg's pick: Bills 38, Dolphins 17

FPI prediction: BUF, 87.9% (by an average of 15.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Dolphins' No. 32-ranked defense is bending and breaking ... Don't panic, Buffalo: Why the Bills are still positioned for a top playoff seed ... The wheels have come off for the Dolphins ... Can Bills tight end Sweeney step up in Knox's absence?

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 50.2 | Spread: CLE -3.5 (42.5)

What to watch for: What will the Browns look like at quarterback, as Baker Mayfield attempts to return from the left shoulder injury that caused him to miss Cleveland's last game? If he does start instead of backup Case Keenum, Mayfield will attempt to become the first Browns QB since Bernie Kosar in the late 1980s to defeat Pittsburgh in three straight games. -- Jake Trotter

Bold prediction: The Browns will double up the Steelers' rushing numbers. Even with their best running backs working through injury, the Browns have the league's best run game and the No. 2 run defense. As missed tackles piled up, the Steelers gave up 104 rushing yards to Seattle in the second half of their Week 6 win. With Mayfield's game status up in the air, the Browns will feature an even heavier run game, one that Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Keith Butler said has no problem running through arm tackles. If the Steelers don't correct their tackling issues from Week 6, Sunday could be a long game. And on the other side, the Steelers' ground game has gotten better with the offensive line finding cohesion and Najee Harris getting into his rhythm, but the Browns will be their toughest test yet. -- Brooke Pryor

Stat to know: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has spent an average of 2.2 seconds in the pocket this season, the lowest rate in the NFL. He has a Total QBR of 31.5 when having 2.5 seconds or more to throw (second-worst in the NFL) and 63.3 when having 2.5 seconds or less (19th in the NFL).

Injuries: Steelers | Browns

What to know for fantasy: Pittsburgh is coming off its bye, but in Weeks 1-6, Harris was one of only two players in the league who had 15-plus touches in every game (Derrick Henry). See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Both Pittsburgh road games this season went under the total. Since 2015, the under is 37-12-1 in Pittsburgh road games. Read more.

Pryor's pick: Browns 21, Steelers 17

Trotter's pick: Browns 16, Steelers 13

FPI prediction: CLE, 52.9% (by an average of 1.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Rookie Norwood is developing into key member of Steelers' secondary ... How Johnson went from working on a fishing boat to the NFL ... Steelers' Tomlin emphatically ends speculation about interest in college football openings ... Mayfield could 'absolutely' play against Steelers

1 p.m. ET | FOX

Matchup rating: 43.6 | Spread: LAR -14.5 (47.5)

What to watch for: Last week, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp became the fifth wide receiver to record at least nine catches, 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns in consecutive games. Can he become the first receiver to do it in three consecutive games against a Texans defense that is allowing an average of 12.6 yards per reception and 29 points per game? -- Sarah Barshop

Bold prediction: Los Angeles' defensive tackle Aaron Donald will earn his first multi-sack game of the season, and its secondary will continue it's multi-interception streak to four games. The Texans are among the lowest-scoring offenses in the NFL, averaging only 13.6 points per game. They've proven to be susceptible to turnovers and sacks, so watch for the Rams' defense to turn it up another notch. -- Lindsey Thiry

Stat to know: Matthew Stafford leads the NFL in Total QBR (78.8) and trails only Tom Brady in passing touchdowns this season with 19. He also ranks third in passing yards (2,172) and yards per attempt (9.01).

Injuries: Rams | Texans

What to know for fantasy: Among qualifiers, Kupp ranks sixth in fantasy points per catch this season while the Texans' Brandin Cooks ranks 36th. See Week 8 rankings.

play 1:15 What the Mark Ingram trade means for David Johnson Mike Clay explains how the Mark Ingram trade will impact the fantasy value of David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay.

Betting nugget: Houston is the second team in the past 10 seasons to be a double-digit underdog five times in its first eight games (2019 Miami). Read more.

Thiry's pick: Rams 32, Texans 14

Barshop's pick: Rams 31, Texans 17

FPI prediction: LAR, 85.4% (by an average of 14.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Rams defense has been opportunistic but is still work in progress ... Ingram traded by Texans, reuniting him with Saints ... Rams QB Stafford throws for 3 TDs in win over former Lions team: 'Glad to have this one over with'

1 p.m. ET | FOX

Matchup rating: 36.8 | Spread: SF -4 (39.5)

What to watch for: Something has to give on Sunday. The 49ers arrive in Chicago losers of four straight, but the Bears may be in greater disarray. Chicago is fresh off back-to-back losses to Green Bay and Tampa Bay, and to make matters worse, coach Matt Nagy recently tested positive with COVID-19. And on top of it all, Bears star pass-rusher Khalil Mack missed practice all week with a foot injury and is iffy to play in Week 8 and beyond. -- Jeff Dickerson

FREE to play! Pick NFL winners straight up or against the spread and compete to win more than $14,400 in prizes! Play Now

Bold prediction: 49ers receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. will throw a touchdown pass. The Niners' offense needs a spark, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they pull out a few Halloween tricks to try to snap their four-game losing streak. Sanu has four touchdown passes and is 7-of-8 for 233 yards passing in his career, but he has yet to attempt a throw with San Francisco. This would be a good week to change that. -- Nick Wagoner

Stat to know: San Francisco's Deebo Samuel has 648 receiving yards -- the most by any 49ers player through six games since Jerry Rice had 662 in 1989.

Injuries: 49ers | Bears

What to know for fantasy: Samuel and Cooper Kupp are the only two players with at least three games with a 7-100-1 receiving stat line this season. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Chicago games are 6-1 to the under this season, the highest under percentage in the NFL. Read more.

Wagoner's pick: 49ers 20, Bears 17

Dickerson's pick: Bears 17, Niners 16

FPI prediction: SF, 58.9% (by an average of 3.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Garoppolo returns to Chicago no longer the 49ers' savior ... Nagy: No decision on banged-up Mack ... Garoppolo remains starting QB even after 'his worst game' ... Bears' Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

1 p.m. ET | FOX

Matchup rating: 27.0 | Spread: ATL -3 (46.5)

What to watch for: Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown interceptions in four straight games. And after not picking off a pass in the season's first four weeks, Atlanta has intercepted passes in its past two games. Add in that Carolina has allowed 25 or more points in three of its past four games, and Atlanta has scored 25 or more in four of its last five games, and there's a case for a potential big day for the Falcons. -- Michael Rothstein

Bold prediction: The Falcons will attack with a wide-zone rushing attack -- which Carolina has been vulnerable to -- and finish with a season-high 135 yards on the ground to set up a big play-action day for quarterback Matt Ryan. Dallas had 245 yards and Minnesota posted 198 with that scheme. -- David Newton

Stat to know: Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has 471 receiving yards -- the most by a tight end through six career games in NFL history. He already became the first Falcons tight end with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, and he is now seeking to become the first rookie tight end in the NFL with three straight.

Injuries: Panthers | Falcons

What to know for fantasy: Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is one of four players averaging at least 2.0 red-zone targets per game this season (Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs and Chris Godwin are the others). See Week 8 rankings.

play 1:39 How much will Hubbard produce this week? Field Yates and Mike Clay examine what they expect from Chuba Hubbard this week in fantasy.

Betting nugget: Carolina has failed to cover in four straight games after starting 3-0 ATS. Carolina is 3-0 ATS when running back Christian McCaffrey plays and 0-4 ATS when he does not. Read more.

Newton's pick: Falcons 28, Panthers 21

Rothstein's pick: Falcons 31, Panthers 24

FPI prediction: CAR, 51.1% (by an average of 0.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Panthers should consider message if they pursue Watson ... Davis returns home again -- to clean up a park he played in as a kid

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 24.8 | Spread: CIN -10.5 (43)

What to watch for: An ascending Cincinnati team with a No. 1 overall pick (Joe Burrow) faces a floundering New York team with a No. 171 pick (Mike White) in a lopsided quarterback matchup. The Bengals are coming off a 24-point win over the Ravens, whereas the Jets are coming off a 41-point loss to the Patriots. Get the picture? This could be a first-round knockout. The Jets have been outscored in the first quarter 44-0, and the mojo probably won't change with White, who makes his first NFL start. -- Rich Cimini

Bold prediction: Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen will throw a touchdown. That's right. For the third straight game, the Cincinnati's No. 2 signal-caller should see the field, and he will get his second TD throw of the season. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: The Bengals' defense ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per play allowed (5.1) and yards per attempt allowed (6.6), and sixth in yards per rush-allowed (3.99).

Injuries: Bengals | Jets

What to know for fantasy: Since the beginning of last season, a rookie receiver has scored 27.5 fantasy points in a game seven times. Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has done it twice in the past three weeks. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: New York has the worst average cover margin in the NFL (minus-9.9), and it had the second-worst mark last season. The Jets are 1-5 ATS this season, all as an underdog. Read more.

Baby's pick: Bengals 31, Jets 14

Cimini's pick: Bengals 35, Jets 13

FPI prediction: CIN, 76.2% (by an average of 9.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bengals poised to be AFC North's top cats ... Jets GM always looking to deal -- 14 player trades and counting

1 p.m. ET | FOX

Matchup rating: 16.4 | Spread: PHI -3.5 (47.5)

What to watch for: Could this be the week that the Lions get their first victory under coach Dan Campbell? Detroit is coming off a tough road loss against former franchise star Matthew Stafford and the Rams. They played tough and even had the lead entering the fourth quarter. Despite the winless start, the Lions have won three straight against the Eagles, and Philadelphia seems vulnerable while off to their worst seven-game start since 1999, which was Andy Reid's first season with the team. -- Eric Woodyard

Bold prediction: The Eagles and Lions will tie. Seriously, is there a matchup more ripe for a draw? Both clubs are in the dumps, neither feels particularly deserving of a win, and it would fit perfectly with the tone of this season if each fanbase walked away dissatisfied. Plus, it's kind of their thing. The Eagles played to a tie in 2020, while the Lions did so the year before. And they have 60 draws between the two of them over their respective histories. Let's put the bold back in bold predictions. -- Tim McManus

Stat to know: Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is the only player in the NFL with at least 10 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns this season. But he also has three consecutive starts completing less than 60% of his passes, tied with Zach Wilson (Weeks 1-3) for the longest streaks by any starting QB this season.

Injuries: Eagles | Lions

What to know for fantasy: Lions running back D'Andre Swift has four games with more than 10 carries and more than 50 receiving yards this season. That's double the total of any other player. In fact, Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler were the only two players to have at least four such games in all of 2020. See Week 8 rankings.

play 1:53 Why Kenneth Gainwell has more upside than Boston Scott Field Yates considers Kenneth Gainwell the best RB option that the Eagles have.

Betting nugget: Detroit is 4-3 ATS despite its 0-7 outright record. Of the 53 teams to start 0-7 since the 1970 merger, Detroit is the third to have a winning ATS record (2017 49ers went 4-3, and 1977 Buccaneers went 4-2-1). Read more.

McManus' pick: Lions 20, Eagles 20

Woodyard's pick: Lions 21, Eagles 17

FPI prediction: PHI, 56.8% (by an average of 2.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Sirianni must stem Eagles' growing frustration with 2-5 start ... Former Lions linebacker Lucci dies aged 81

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 60.3 | Spread: LAC -5 (49.5)

What to watch for: Will Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert step up to the occasion? He has been solid this season, but he's facing Patriots coach Bill Belichick who can fool just about anybody. The Patriots walloped Herbert and the Chargers 45-0 last season, but as L.A. running back Austin Ekeler said, "This isn't last year's team." The Patriots have plenty of post-snap trickery and love to run man defense with two safeties high. But Herbert has more experience this season and won't be caught by surprise. -- Shelley Smith

ESPN's survivor pool is back! Compete for $7,000 in guaranteed prizes! Play for Free

Bold prediction: Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers will catch his first touchdown pass in the NFL. He has played in 36 career games and has 126 receptions with no TDs -- the first player since the 1970 merger with that kind of combination. The Chargers can be tough to throw against, but quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense enters off its most explosive performance of the season. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Chargers have allowed the most rushing yards per game (162.5) and yards per rush (5.5) in the NFL this season. And their 975 rushing yards allowed is the team's most through six games since 1975.

Injuries: Patriots | Chargers

What to know for fantasy: Just four quarterbacks over the past 20 years have scored 460 fantasy points in their first 21 starts: Patrick Mahomes (532.2), Lamar Jackson (516), Deshaun Watson (472.9) ... and Herbert (466.9). See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: The Patriots are 6-0 ATS against the Chargers since 2010, including the playoffs. But Herbert is 8-2 ATS in his past 10 starts. Read more.

Reiss' pick: Patriots 27, Chargers 23

Smith's pick: Chargers 27, Patriots 21

FPI prediction: LAC, 61.8% (by an average of 4.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Patriots laud Henry's play as TE returns to face Chargers ... Chargers' Ekeler uses dogged work ethic to pay it forward ... Patriots tradition: Receivers don't just catch passes, they throw them, too ... Chargers cut struggling kicker Vizcaino, sign veteran Hopkins

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 26.7 | Spread: SEA -3.5 (44)

What to watch for: Can the Seahawks keep their defensive turnaround going against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars? If the improvement they've shown in recent weeks is real, it will continue Sunday against the NFL's 27th-rated quarterback in terms of QBR. And that will make life easier on their own QB, Geno Smith. Russell Wilson's replacement hasn't been able to lead a game-winning drive in three chances. The best thing the Seahawks can do Sunday is avoid that scenario altogether and put the game away early -- but that's easier said than done with a backup QB. -- Brady Henderson

Bold prediction: Seattle tight end Gerald Everett will have 100 receiving yards and score at least one touchdown. He has 13 catches for 128 yards and one TD combined in five games this season, but it wouldn't be surprising if he came close to those numbers on Sunday. The Jaguars haven't defended tight ends well all season: They're allowing 78% completions when QBs are targeting tight ends and have allowed 474 yards and four TDs. -- Mike DiRocco

Stat to know: Seattle receiver DK Metcalf will be playing his 40th career game on Sunday. With 23 career receiving touchdowns, he trails only Daryl Turner (25) for the most through 40 career games in Seahawks franchise history.

play 1:52 Why Tyler Lockett could make a solid impact in Week 8 Field Yates and Matthew Berry like the matchup for Tyler Lockett vs. Jacksonville.

Injuries: Jaguars | Seahawks

What to know for fantasy: Jaguars running back James Robinson has four straight games with 70 rushing yards and a rushing score, the longest such streak in a decade (LeSean McCoy had a five-game streak in 2011). See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Smith has covered seven straight starts dating back to 2014. Read more.

DiRocco's pick: Seahawks 27, Jaguars 20

Henderson's pick: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 19

FPI prediction: SEA, 70.4% (by an average of 7.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Besides Lawrence, Jaguars getting very little from rookie class ... A reason for hope at 2-5? Seahawks' embattled defense has 'turned the corner' ... Seahawks unable to capture customary late-game magic with Smith

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Matchup rating: 86.5 | Spread: TB -5.5 (50)

What to watch for: Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's first game against his former team will add extra intrigue, but this matchup doesn't need it, as these two teams continue their battle for NFC South supremacy. The Buccaneers are the favorites, barely missing a beat this year as reigning Super Bowl champions. But remember, the Saints have won the last four NFC South titles and swept Tampa Bay in convincing fashion in the regular season last year before the Bucs got revenge in the playoffs. -- Mike Triplett

Monday Night Pick 'Em Compete for up to $180,000 of prizes, including $10K every week! FREE to play! Make Your Picks

Bold prediction: Winston will throw two interceptions. He has dramatically cut down on his picks with just three this year -- tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL -- but his desire to shine against his old team may get the best of him. Tampa Bay is one of four teams with double-digit interceptions this season (10). -- Jenna Laine

Stat to know: Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore will square off Sunday, and it's a matchup that Lattimore has dominated. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the two have lined up against each other 96 times since 2019. Evans has recorded just one reception on eight targets with Lattimore as the nearest defender in that time (a 3-yard touchdown).

Injuries: Buccaneers | Saints

What to know for fantasy: In an era where mobility at the QB position is close to mandatory, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady has been a top-four fantasy option at the position in four of the past six weeks. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: New Orleans is 10-2 ATS as an underdog since 2018, and Tampa Bay is 0-3 ATS on the road this season. Read more.

Laine's pick: Buccaneers 23, Saints 21

Triplett's pick: Buccaneers 26, Saints 23

FPI prediction: TB, 64.1% (by an average of 4.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Buccaneers fan rewarded for giving up Brady's 600th TD ball ... Lutz out for year

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Matchup rating: 38.5 | Spread: DEN -3 (44)

What to watch for: In their past three games, the Broncos haven't once held lead. Four of the Broncos' seven opponents, including the last three, have scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game, while Denver has scored one first-possession TD all season. A slow start would quickly remove the Broncos' home-field advantage as an increasingly surly fanbase is quick to crank up the boos for the home team these days. Washington has won its only two games in which it has scored at least 23 points, so Denver has to keep the Washington offense in check, especially early on. -- Jeff Legwold

Bold prediction: Washington running back Antonio Gibson will record his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. He hasn't surpassed 69 yards rushing since Week 2, and Denver's run defense ranks eighth overall. But in the past three games, Denver is 22nd in yards per carry allowed and 29th in yards allowed per game. Washington needs to take pressure off quarterback Taylor Heinicke. -- John Keim

Stat to know: Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown five interceptions in his last three games after throwing none in his first four games of the season.

Injuries: Washington | Broncos

What to know for fantasy: Washington has allowed over 10.5 fantasy points to a tight end four times this season. One of those instances was to Travis Kelce, and there's no shame in that, but the other three names on that list are Robert Tonyan (16.3 points last weekend), Dawson Knox (14.9 in Week 3) and Jared Cook (10.6 in Week 1). Denver tight end Noah Fant could have a big week. See Week 8 rankings.

play 1:31 Why the Broncos' top 3 WRs are all good fantasy plays in Week 8 Mike Clay breaks down what to expect from Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick against Washington.

Betting nugget: Washington is 1-6 ATS this season, the worst mark in the NFL. It is 0-4 ATS as an underdog and 0-3 ATS against the AFC West. Read more.

Keim's pick: Washington 21, Broncos 17

Legwold's pick: Broncos 23, Washington 20

FPI prediction: DEN, 69.0% (by an average of 6.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: QB Fitzpatrick to undergo MRI on injured hip in two weeks ... Broncos must take an honest look at their problems if they want the losing to stop ... Washington's defense shows signs of life in defeat ... Broncos could throw better if they ran a little more ... Rams trade LB Young to Broncos

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Matchup rating: 75.7 | Spread: DAL -1 (55)

What to watch for: Expect a high-scoring affair in what could be the best game of Week 8. Dallas is averaging a league-best 34.2 points per game compared to Minnesota's 24.5 (14th) -- and with a host of high-end skill players on both offenses, it could very well take 40 points for one team to emerge victorious. Both franchises emerge in Week 8 coming off a bye, but the Cowboys are more banged up than the Vikings. With quarterback Dak Prescott recovering from a calf injury, Dallas hopes its dominant offensive line can withstand the No. 1 pass-rush in the NFL. -- Courtney Cronin

NFL on ESPN+ Access elite coverage for every fan: highlights of the biggest games, original series from NFL legends, unprecedented analysis and more. Sign up now to unlock everything ESPN+ has to offer.

Bold prediction: Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs will make it seven straight games with an interception. When he does, he will make NFL history. No player has picked off a pass in the first seven games of a season. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been intercepted in each of his last four games at home. He has thrown 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in his career against the Cowboys, but he has not been intercepted in two games against Dallas since joining Minnesota. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: Prescott has four straight games with at least three touchdown passes, the longest streak in Cowboys history and tied with Patrick Mahomes for the longest such streak in the NFL this season. No QB has thrown three in five straight games since Andrew Luck had eight straight in 2018.

Injuries: Cowboys | Vikings

What to know for fantasy: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has picked up at least 10 yards on 20% of his carries this season. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Dallas is the only team in the NFL undefeated against the spread (6-0). Last season, it failed to cover its first eight games of the season. Read more.

Archer's pick: Cowboys 34, Vikings 30

Cronin's pick: Cowboys 40, Vikings 38

FPI prediction: DAL, 50.7% (by an average of 0.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: With cap issues looming in 2022, Cowboys need to win now ... How The Griddy swept over the NFL, and beyond: Vikings WR Jefferson's TD dance, step by step ... What sets Cowboys' Lamb and Vikings' Jefferson apart? NFL evaluators tell us

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Matchup rating: 48.9 | Spread: KC -10 (52)

What to watch for: Can the Chiefs' offensive line and quarterback Patrick Mahomes handle the Giants' pressure? The Chiefs did a poor job of handling the Titans' pass rush last week, when Tennessee blitzed just one time in 44 dropbacks but pressured Mahomes on 18 of those plays. Keep an eye on Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who has struggled this season against speed rushers. -- Adam Teicher

Bold prediction: Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce will have 150-plus yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has already topped 100 yards twice this season. The Giants' defense has been pedestrian against tight ends, and it hasn't faced anyone like Kelce. Dalton Schultz went for six catches and 79 yards against them. It makes you wonder the type of damage Kelce can do. -- Jordan Raanan

Stat to know: When getting the ball out within 2.5 seconds, Mahomes has a 13-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an 86% completion percentage this season. But when he takes longer, he has a 5-8 ratio and a 48% completion percentage.

Injuries: Giants | Chiefs

What to know for fantasy: A running back has scored over 16 fantasy points when playing the Giants five times this season. Darrel Williams is in line to start for the Chiefs with Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. See Week 8 rankings.

play 1:56 Why Berry is betting on a good day for Darrel Williams Matthew Berry predicts good fantasy production from Darrel Williams as the Chiefs hope to bounce back in Week 8.

Betting nugget: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is 3-10 as a road underdog, but he is 10-3 ATS in those games. Read more.

Raanan's pick: Chiefs 35, Giants 20

Teicher's pick: Chiefs 27, Giants 26

FPI prediction: KC, 74.7% (by an average of 9.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jones' basketball past, diverse skills show up on field for Giants ... Chiefs have a lot of problems, but how many are fixable?