GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward and Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill were both carted off the field after a violent collision on a kickoff in the third quarter of Thursday night's game at State Farm Stadium.

Ward suffered a neck injury and was being evaluated for a concussion. He was able to move all his extremities, according to a press box announcement. Ward was strapped to a backboard with his head and neck stabilized before leaving the field on a cart.

Hill suffered a knee injury and was sitting upright as he was carted off.

Both players were ruled out.

Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward, left, and the Packers' Kylin Hill both dropped to the ground after a scary collision in the third quarter. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The hit happened with 6:19 left in the third quarter right after the Cardinals pulled within 17-14 on a touchdown run by James Conner. On the ensuing kickoff, Hill fielded the ball four yards deep in the end zone and took off on a sprint. Ward hit him at the 9-yard line. Both players instantly dropped to the ground.

While Hill grabbed his knee in agony, the Cardinals' medical staff, which included doctors and trainers, ran onto the field to attend to Ward.

Cardinals players took a knee, and by time Ward was on the cart, the entire Arizona bench had cleared with everyone standing on the field near or around Ward.