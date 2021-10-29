FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a hip-flexor injury Thursday and is not expected to play Sunday, meaning quarterback Mike White likely won't have the team's top playmaker in his NFL starting debut.

"It's not looking good," coach Robert Saleh said Friday, referring to Davis. "We're still holding out for hope, but it's trending in that direction."

What else can go wrong for the Jets (1-5), who face the heavily-favored Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) at MetLife Stadium?

Starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who sprained his right knee last Sunday, is out two to four weeks -- a candidate for injured reserve. Left tackle Mekhi Becton, arguably their best offensive lineman, hasn't played since Week 1 because of knee surgery.

And now they probably won't have Davis, who leads the team with 24 catches and 349 yards. The Jets have only five touchdown receptions, and Davis has four of them.

Davis, who signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract in free agency, has been one of the few consistent players on an offense that ranks 32nd in scoring and 31st in total yards.

The mid-week injury means Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round pick who has played sparingly, will have a bigger role. He was a healthy scratch in two games and played only 41 snaps in the four others, fueling speculation that he had fallen out of favor with the new coaching staff.

"Obviously, (Davis) is a stud. This gives Denzel Mims an opportunity to step into that 'Z' role," said Saleh, also mentioning Keelan Cole and rookie Elijah Moore as part of the rotation.

Meanwhile, the quarterback position has come into focus. Joe Flacco, acquired Monday in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, will be inactive for the game. Because of a personal reason, he didn't arrive at the facility until Friday for practice. He attended meetings virtually on Wednesday and Thursday.

It means journeyman Josh Johnson, 35, who hasn't taken a regular-season snap since 2018, will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as White's backup.

The Jets are getting healthier on defense, especially at linebacker. Jarrad Davis, on injured reserve since the preseason with an ankle sprain, will be activated and is expected to start. C.J. Mosley, who sat out last week with a pulled hamstring, also expects to play.