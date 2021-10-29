Mike Triplett previews the Saints' matchup with the Bucs, as Jameis Winston faces off against his former team. (1:21)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Buccaneers may get a few key players back Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to face the New Orleans Saints, but they won't have wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was again ruled out Friday by coach Bruce Arians.

Brown is suffering from an ankle injury and did not practice all week. He also missed last week's game vs. Chicago.

On a positive note for the Buccaneers, there's the possibility that the defending Super Bowl champions could get some of their top guys back. Arians on Friday said tight end Rob Gronkowski (cracked ribs), inside linebacker Lavonte David (low ankle sprain) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring strain) all have "a chance" to play Sunday.

"Only guy out is Antonio Brown," Arians said.

Cornerback Dee Delaney, who suffered an ankle injury against the Bears and has served as Sherman's replacement, is also a possibility to play Sunday, Arians said.

The Bucs are currently 6-1 -- one of five one-loss teams in the NFC -- and sitting atop the NFC South heading into Sunday's division showdown vs. the Saints (4-2).