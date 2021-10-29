NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without wide receiver Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. Jones didn't practice at all this week due to a hamstring injury.

This will be the third game that Jones has missed this season. Jones first suffered the hamstring injury during the Titans' Week 2 win over the Colts. He returned for Tennessee's Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills but limped off the field during the Titans' final drive of the game.

Through five games, Jones has 17 receptions for 301 yards. Jones played only 28 snaps (43%) last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans acquired the 32-year-old receiver along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2022 draft.

Second-year receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to get the start in place of Jones. Vrabel also ruled fullback Khari Blasingame (knee) out.