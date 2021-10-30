Marcus Spears explains how crucial it is for the Chiefs to come out victorious vs. the Giants. (0:52)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyrann Mathieu apologized for his recent comments on social media that were critical of some Kansas City Chiefs fans, saying, "That was a mistake on my part."

"I haven't had the season I've wanted to have, and as a team I think you could say the same," Mathieu said; the Chiefs, the preseason favorites to win the AFC, have a 3-4 record. "Frustration tends to build up. Obviously people that really know me -- teammates, people I deal with in the community, even fans that I come across in the gas station -- I think these people can see me being a genuine person. Obviously, I shouldn't have used those choices of words. I'm looking forward to playing better and doing better and most importantly not being a distraction to my teammates."

Mathieu wrote on his Instagram account that "This might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports" in a comment about a post critical of some of his teammates.

Mathieu has engaged with fans before on social media. He suggested he would change his ways of operating on social media, though he wasn't specific.

"That's one of the things I would like to grow in," he said. "Obviously I've got to do a better job of dealing with the negativity. There's a time and a place for everything."

Mathieu also said the recent incident didn't change his mind about wanting to finish his career with the Chiefs. He is in the final season of his contract.

"I'm all-in on Kansas City, I'm all-in on my teammates, I try my best to be all-in on the community," he said. "I don't think I can paint a clearer picture that I want to be here."

Coach Andy Reid indicated that he preferred his players stay off social media.

"I do tell them that's a dangerous area," Reid said. "We've got to do a better job of that in this case."