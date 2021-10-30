PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles placed starting running back Miles Sanders on injured reserve and promoted Jordan Howard from the practice squad in front of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Sanders injured his ankle in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders last week and did not return. Howard practiced with the starters this week, coach Nick Sirianni said. He's expected to be part of the rotation along with Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott.

"I just see a guy that comes to work every day and does his job every day and prepares our defense," Sirianni said of Howard. "And that's what pros do. They come to work every day and they do what's required of them and even more, because he's continuing to work even more out there. They're ready when their number is called."

Howard, 26, played 10 games for the Eagles in 2019, rushing for 525 yards and 6 touchdowns. He split his time between the Miami Dolphins and Eagles last season, scoring 4 TDs total -- all with Miami.

The Eagles also activated safety K'Von Wallace from injured reserve and elevated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad.