Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been fined by the NFL five different times from over Dallas' first six games this season for a total of $46,865, league sources told ESPN, including $10,300 for his wave on the walk-off winning touchdown earlier this month against the Patriots.

Lamb twice has been fined for having his jersey untucked -- $5,150 the first time against the Eagles on Sept. 27, then $15,450 for the same violation against the Panthers on Oct. 3. The next time Lamb is penalized for having his jersey untucked, it will cost him a $46,350 fine.

Lamb also was fined $5,150 for his socks failing to cover his lower leg during Dallas' regular-season opener against the Buccaneers, and $10,815 for an illegal crack back block against the Panthers.

CeeDee Lamb Fines During 2021 Season Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb already has been fined five times by the NFL in just six games this season. Offense Date Amount Socks too low Sept. 9 $5,150 Untucked jersey Sept. 27 $5,150 Untucked jersey Oct. 3 $15,450 Crack-back block Oct. 3 $10,815 Taunting (wave) Oct. 17 $10,300

Lamb's base salary this season is $1.247 million, meaning he already has been fined 3.75% of his total salary just six games into the season, -- and teammates have noticed.

"I've never seen a player so young get fined so much," Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this weekend: "I've never seen a player so young get fined so much. He's gotten fined like every week. It's very confusing to me. I'm like, 'Do you like money? Do you like getting paid?'"

Lamb, 22, has 33 receptions for 497 yards -- both team highs -- and four touchdowns in six games this season. His 82.8 receiving yards per game is the 10th-highest average in the NFL this season.