Aaron Rodgers reveals his Halloween costume that's been 'a year in the making'

While we've all gotten to love Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' long hair, he's been growing it for a reason.

During a late-September episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers laid out his plan.

"... This has been a year in the making, for my costume," Rodgers said. "I'm not gonna give it away. It's somebody who's a hero of mine, who has longish hair."

On previous Halloweens, the reigning NFL MVP has gone as the title character from the Wes Anderson film "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" and Uncle Rico from the movie "Napoleon Dynamite." There are not a lot of clues to go by. The Green Bay Press Gazette combed social media for its own educated guesses, which included The Dude from "The Big Lebowski" and Scott Stapp from the band Creed.

Well, the wait is over. Saturday night, Rodgers, who helped hand the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season, revealed his Halloween costume. He'll be trick-or-treating as John Wick, Keanu Reeves' character from the "John Wick" movie series.

Rodgers also tagged Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari as the dog in the photo.