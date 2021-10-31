NFL Week 8 fashion files -- Teams get in the Halloween spirit

Ryan Clark details the importance of the Packers' win over the Cardinals. (1:33)

While NFL Sunday Week 8 falls on a fun holiday for most, there are some teams that are going to have a scarier than usual Halloween.

Will Jameis Winston get revenge against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that drafted him first in 2015? Will Dak Prescott start in Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys-Minnesota Vikings matchup? Can the Miami Dolphins stop their six-game losing streak against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills?

There are many questions left to be answered, but one thing is certain: The walk-in looks are to be admired. From individual costumes to matching team fashion, Halloween 2021 is bringing out some of the best. Hey, maybe some of us who struggle to be creative can use today's costumes as inspiration for next year.

From Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dressed as the "Sack Reaper" to Chicago Bears rookie Khalil Herbert getting ready for blast off, let's look at our favorite Week 8 costumes.

'Sack Reaper'

Myles Garrett is really in the Halloween spirit this year (check out his tombstone-filled front yard), and his costume as the "Sack Reaper" is no surprise. Garrett leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks so far this season.

Check out the back of that cape!

Josh Mickelson

Is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen now "the most seductive man on the planet?" Well, yes, according to golfer Phil Mickelson, who tweeted his compliment to Allen, who is dressed as Lefty.

Allen was not the only BIlls quarterback ready for a football game at 1 p.m. and a tee-time at 5 p.m.

Squid Games

How many yards is Mark Davis about to run for today? The Atlanta Falcons running back is dressed as a guard from the hit Netflix show "Squid Games" -- and if you know anything about the show, Davis is now the player to watch today as the Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers.

Mike Davis as a Squid Games guard 👀 #CARvsATL pic.twitter.com/CB2RQVq5bd — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 31, 2021

