Cowboys' Cooper Rush hits Cedrick Wilson in stride for 73-yard TD

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Dallas Cowboys facing third-and-8 after a drop by tight end Dalton Schultz, the second half was starting like quarterback Cooper Rush's first half. But then it changed in a hurry with Dak Prescott's backup throwing the first touchdown pass of his career.

Oh, it was 73 yards to Cedrick Wilson. Not Amari Cooper or CeeDee Lamb, but Wilson, who has become a dependable part of the offense in Michael Gallup's absence due to a calf strain. Lined up in the slot, Wilson ran past Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander and then turned around safety Harrison Smith before diving into the end zone 53 seconds into the third quarter to tie the score. It was the longest completion by the Cowboys since 2018.

In the first half, Rush completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards and was intercepted once. On his second pass of the second half, he found his name right after Roger Staubach's in the team record book.

Rush's 73-yard scoring throw was the longest by a Cowboys quarterback making his first start since Staubach's 75-yarder against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 21, 1969.