Titans' Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown connect on 56-yard-yard TD pass

INDIANAPOLIS - Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown came up big scoring on 57-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter. Brown broke to the outside and caught a short pass from Ryan Tannehill before breaking the tackle and racing more than 50 yards down the sideline to the end zone.

Tannehill had not targeted Brown at all up to that point. The touchdown made the score 14-14 after the Colts jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter. Brown now has three touchdowns on the season. Tannehill was intercepted by Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis on the previous play but Lewis fumbled and Titans tight end Anthony Firkser recovered it.