        <
        >

          Quarterback Sam Darnold leaves Carolina Panthers' victory over Atlanta Falcons in fourth quarter

          play
          Darnold leaves game after taking back-to-back big hits on scrambles (0:37)

          Jets QB Sam Darnold leaves the game after scrambling and taking big hits on back-to-back plays. (0:37)

          3:56 PM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Panthers, NFL for 11 years
            • More than 25 years experience covering NFL, college football and NASCAR
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
            Follow on Twitter

          ATLANTA -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a concussion with 6:58 remaining in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, putting his status for next week's game against New England in question.

          The Panthers scored a touchdown on the possession Darnold was injured in, and Carolina hung on to win 19-13, ending a four-game skid.

          Darnold took a hard hit from Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun on a quarterback keeper around the left side. The play on first-and-10 from the Falcons' 11 gave Carolina a first down to set up a touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard. But it ended Darnold's day.

          Darnold was having his best performance in more than a month. He completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 129 yards with no interceptions. He'd thrown seven interceptions the past four games that saw Carolina lose four straight.

          Darnold also rushed eight times for 66 yards, including a third-and-9 scramble for a first down on the play before he was concussed.

          P.J. Walker finished for Carolina, as he did a week ago, when Darnold was benched early in the fourth quarter for poor play.