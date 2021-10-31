Jets QB Sam Darnold leaves the game after scrambling and taking big hits on back-to-back plays. (0:37)

ATLANTA -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a concussion with 6:58 remaining in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, putting his status for next week's game against New England in question.

The Panthers scored a touchdown on the possession Darnold was injured in, and Carolina hung on to win 19-13, ending a four-game skid.

Darnold took a hard hit from Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun on a quarterback keeper around the left side. The play on first-and-10 from the Falcons' 11 gave Carolina a first down to set up a touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard. But it ended Darnold's day.

Darnold was having his best performance in more than a month. He completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 129 yards with no interceptions. He'd thrown seven interceptions the past four games that saw Carolina lose four straight.

Darnold also rushed eight times for 66 yards, including a third-and-9 scramble for a first down on the play before he was concussed.

P.J. Walker finished for Carolina, as he did a week ago, when Darnold was benched early in the fourth quarter for poor play.