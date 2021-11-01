Kirk Cousins connects with a wide-open Adam Thielen as the Vikings jump out in front. (0:21)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings fear defensive end Danielle Hunter has a torn pectoral muscle that will cause him to miss the remainder of the season, a source told ESPN.

Hunter sustained what was initially classified as a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Minnesota's 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was downgraded from questionable to out at the beginning of the third quarter and was not seen on the sideline in the second half.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end had an MRI on Monday morning to confirm the diagnosis he received at the stadium. A torn pectoral tear would sideline him for the rest of the season.

Hunter missed the 2020 season with a neck injury that required him to have surgery last year.

Hunter, 27, is tied for 10th in the NFL with six sacks through seven games and played at least 83% of the defensive snaps in each of Minnesota's first six games before its Week 8 bout with Dallas.