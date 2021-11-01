        <
          Cleveland Browns RT Jack Conklin to miss 'multiple weeks' with dislocated elbow

          BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will miss "multiple weeks" with a dislocated elbow, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

          Conklin suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had missed the previous two games with a knee injury.

          Stefanski wasn't ready to say whether Conklin would have to go on injured reserve, which would result in him missing a minimum of three weeks.

          Conklin was named an All-Pro last year in his first season with the Browns. Blake Hance, who replaced him Sunday, is expected to take Conklin's place moving forward.