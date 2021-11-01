D'Ernest Johnson takes the handoff and rushes 10 yards into the end zone to put the Browns up on the Steelers. (0:25)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will miss "multiple weeks" with a dislocated elbow, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

Conklin suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had missed the previous two games with a knee injury.

Stefanski wasn't ready to say whether Conklin would have to go on injured reserve, which would result in him missing a minimum of three weeks.

Conklin was named an All-Pro last year in his first season with the Browns. Blake Hance, who replaced him Sunday, is expected to take Conklin's place moving forward.